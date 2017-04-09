Impaired driver causes accident in Village Mall parking lot

A two vehicle collision at the Village Mall Saturday night resulted in the arrest of a 24 year old female. Shortly before 11:00 Police received word of the crash. Upon investigation, one of the drivers was found to be under the influence. As a result the woman was charged with failing the breathalyzer and driving while impaired. The intoxicated female was released on documents to appear for a scheduled court hearing. No injuries were sustained in the parking lot collision. The incident is still currently under active investigation.