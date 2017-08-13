One man failed to halt at a stop sign overnight on Sunday which resulted in a two vehicle collision. Police responded to the accident in the residential area of the capital city. Shortly after 2 a.m. officers investigated the incident, issuing tickets to a 48 year-old male. He was charged with driving while suspended, operating over the legal limit and failing to obey street signage. Both vehicles required towing from the scene as damage was extensive although no injuries were reported.

