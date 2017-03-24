Impaired driver at Waterford Hospital

Shortly after noon on Thursday, staff at the Waterford Hospital in St. John’s observed a woman enter the building after parking her car on the rear lot. The woman appeared to be drunk, so hospital staff contacted the RNC. Once on the scene, police conducted an investigation along with a breath sample and determined that the 28-year old woman was driving while impaired. She was charged with Impaired Driving and Failing the Breathalyzer. The accused was then released to appear in court at a later date.