The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has determined the identity of the human remains found in a wooded area near Happy Valley-Goose Bay on July 15 as those of 22-year-old Faith Rich, who was reported missing on July 11.

RCMP NL is thanking all those who assisted in the search efforts, particularly the Happy Valley-Goose Bay Ground Search and Rescue team and searchers from Sheshatshiu and Natuashish. We extend condolences to the family and friends of Faith Rich.