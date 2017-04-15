The final home game of the regular season for the St. John’s IceCaps was filled with farewell video tributes chronicling 20 years of AHL teams playing at Memorial Stadium and Mile One Centre.

But the IceCaps ended up delaying their final farewell by beating the Toronto Marlies 4-1 and clinching a playoff spot. The victory Saturday night secured the fourth and final playoff berth in the North Division.

The IceCaps also knocked the Marlies out of first place in the process. The IceCaps will face the Syracuse Crunch in the first round with home games next Friday and Saturday.