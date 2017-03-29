Iceberg comes within metres of striking Sea Rose FPSO

Husky Energy and the C-NLOPB are looking into a close call involving an iceberg and the Sea Rose FPSO early Wednesday morning. The iceberg came within metres of striking the offshore production vessel. NTV’s Jodi Cooke reports.
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.