All large gatherings and festivals planned for this summer in the province have been feeling the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Iceberg Alley Performance Tent was scheduled for September 2020, but the group officially announced Wednesday morning that this years event will be cancelled.

In a Facebook post the group says that anyone who has already purchased tickets for this years event will receive a fill refund within the next two weeks.

‘We look forward to setting up the “Big Top” for September 2021. Until then, stay safe.’