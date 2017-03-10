IBEW members fearful over laid off local workers on transmission line

Members of the IBEW are fearful after at least one local linesman was laid off from the Labrador-Island transmission link.

The members believe the contract should protect local workers and that workers from Quebec should have been the first to go. Now they’re looking for answers.

Abe Moores of Flowers Cove, has been with the union for more than 40 years, but Friday is his last day with Quebec-based Valard Construction.

Moores believes he was handed a “dirty deal” and that no qualified person from this province’s should be unemployed while Quebec workers are kept on. Moores says he is currently awaiting a response from his union.