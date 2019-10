Following a four-day man hunt, 27 year-old Ian Williams of Bishop’s Falls remains in custody tonight.

Police located him on Saturday night at a lodge on the Buchan’s highway where he was arrested without incident.

He appeared in court on Monday to face a list of charges including robbery, disguised with intent, possession of a weapon, resisting arrest, two charges of assault with a weapon and breach of court order.

He will be back in court next month.