Finance Minister Tom Osborne presented Budget 2019 to the House of Assembly for the second time this year. MHAs never had a chance to scrutinize and vote on the budget before the provincial election, but now the legislative debate has officially begun. Osborne says he wants to work with PC leader Ches Crosbie on his list of eight possible changes, but he warns it’s going to take time. NTV’s Michael Connors reports.

