Jimmy Kimmel says he’s coming to Dildo. The only question is when. NTV’s Amanda Mews was in Hollywood this week, where she spoke one-on-one with Kimmel in an exclusive interview.
-Advertisement-
[cm_ad_changer group_id="1" linked_banner="1"]
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.