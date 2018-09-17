Planners of hydro projects chronically suffer from “overconfidence bias” or “optimism bias.” That was the testimony of Dr. Bent Flyvbjerg, an international expert on megaprojects at Oxford, during the first day of the Muskrat Falls inquiry on Monday. Hearings will be held in Happy Valley-Goose Bay for the next two weeks and then move to St. John’s on Oct. 1. Commissioner Richard LeBlanc has been charged with getting to the bottom of why Muskrat Falls went billions of dollars over budget and fell years behind schedule. NTV’s Michael Connors reports from Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

-Advertisement-