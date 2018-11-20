Husky Energy reported an oil spill of roughly 250,000 litres from the SeaRose FPSO Friday evening. The company was unable to put a remote-operated vehicle in the waters until late Monday afternoon as ocean conditions were too dangerous.

Subsea surveys on Monday confirmed a separated weak link at the South White Rose Extension Drill Centre as the source of the spill. There was no further leakage observed.

Husky is continuing to do ROV surveys along the full network of subsea flowlines to verify system integrity. The work is integral to giving Husky and the C-NLOPB confidence that it will be safe to operate in the future. Husky says they are committed to taking the time required to conduct a thorough inspection.

Multiple flyovers of the leak have been conducted since the spill was reported. There were no sheens observed during aerial and on water surveillance yesterday. Today’s aerial surveillance flight is underway.

The environmental impact of the spill is beginning to become a little clearer. To the end of the day Monday, 11 oiled seabirds had been reported; three have been recovered and will are being transported to the Seabird Rehabilitation Centre in St. John’s. Husky has trained volunteers who will be helping support the veterinarian in charge.

Husky says it is continuing to work with the Canadian Wildlife Service, Environment and Climate Change Canada and the Department of Fisheries and Oceans to identify and execute search grids. Vessels sailing to the field are carrying additional wildlife observers provided through ECRC to provide dedicated wildlife observations.

Husky continues to have its Regional Response Management Team activated to support the incident response and have started an internal investigation. The investigation will determine how the incident happened and identify measures to prevent a recurrence. In addition to looking at the processes and procedures Husky used in its decision to restart production after the storm on Friday, the investigation will consider whether the failed weak link operated as designed, released at conditions lower than design, or was impacted by weather.

Husky has confirmed that all wells are shut-in and secure. As well, production and drilling operations are shut-in and will remain so for the foreseeable future.

Late last week the C-NLOPB’s Chief Safety Officer advised all operators to take the time necessary to address known storm impacts while ensuring there were no surprises as operators consider getting ready to resume operations.

Husky says it plans to share its leanings with other operators to help improve overall safety in the offshore area.