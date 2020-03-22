Husky Energy announced that it will begin to suspend construction activities related to the West White Rose Project in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a news release the company says they carefully assessed the risks and determined they could not be adequately mitigated for such a large construction workforce.

Husky says the company is working with its contractors to safely suspend all activities, and to demobilize and secure its construction sites.

“Production from the White Rose field and its satellite extensions, located 350 kilometres off the coast of Newfoundland and Labrador, is continuing with enhanced workforce control measures introduced to ensure the ongoing safe operations on the SeaRose floating production, storage and offloading vessel.”