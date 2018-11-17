Husky Energy has reported a spill of 250 cubic metres of oil, the Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board announced Friday.

Husky says the SeaRose FPSO experienced a loss of pressure from a subsea flowline to the South White Rose Drill Centre, while preparing to restart production. Initial estimates from Husky are that 250 cubic metres of oil were released to the environment. The C-NLOPB has been monitoring the situation since first notified.

There were no injuries. Production operations had been suspended because of Thursday’s weather. All wells are in a safe state and production operations remain suspended as Husky investigates the cause of the spill. Production operations will not resume until it is safe to do so and until Husky has received approval from the C-NLOPB.

The C-NLOPB’s Chief Conservation Officer and other staff have met with senior Husky representatives and have sought the advice of the National Environmental Emergencies Centre of Environment and Climate Change Canada and the Canadian Coast Guard. Current conditions offshore preclude the safe deployment of on-water response to the spill. The C-NLOPB is monitoring Husky’s response and further action by the Board will be determined as the matter unfolds.

The South White Rose Extension Drill Centre is located in the White Rose Field, approximately 350 km southeast from St. John’s.