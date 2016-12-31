Hurricane force winds cause extensive damage in Lark Harbour

Cleanup was underway in the community of Lark Harbour Saturday after hurricane-force winds ripped through the town on Friday, causing extensive damage to homes and property.

There were no significant injuries attributed to the storm, but one home was completely destroyed when high winds blew the roof completely off the dwelling.

Elsewhere in town, a fishing vessel in dry-land storage for the winter was blown over, as was a tractor trailer parked nearby. A pick-up truck towing a large travel trailer was also extensively damaged as a result of the wind.