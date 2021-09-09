A *Hurricane Watch* is now in effect for Friday evening and overnight for the following areas:

– St. John’s & vicinity – The Avalon Peninsula Southeast A hurricane watch means that hurricane conditions are possible over parts of the region within 36 hours. Hurricane conditions include ( A ) sustained winds near 120 km/h or more, and/or ( B ) significantly elevated water levels and dangerous surf along the coast.

By nature, a hurricane also implies the threat of local flooding from heavy rainfall – consult your local area forecast for possible rainfall warnings.

—

A *Tropical Storm Watch* in now in effect for Friday evening and overnight for the following areas:

– Avalon Peninsula North – Avalon Peninsula Southwest – Burin Peninsula – Bonavista Peninsula – Clarenville & vicinity

A tropical storm watch means that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds near 65 km/h or more) are possible over parts of the region within 36 hours.

By nature, a tropical storm also implies the threat of local flooding from heavy rainfall – consult your local area forecast for possible rainfall warnings.

—