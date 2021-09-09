A *Hurricane Watch* is now in effect for Friday evening and overnight for the following areas:
– St. John’s & vicinity
– The Avalon Peninsula Southeast
A hurricane watch means that hurricane conditions are possible over parts of the region within 36 hours. Hurricane conditions include ( A ) sustained winds near 120 km/h or more, and/or ( B ) significantly elevated water levels and dangerous surf along the coast.
By nature, a hurricane also implies the threat of local flooding from heavy rainfall – consult your local area forecast for possible rainfall warnings.
—
A *Tropical Storm Watch* in now in effect for Friday evening and overnight for the following areas:
– Avalon Peninsula North
– Avalon Peninsula Southwest
– Burin Peninsula
– Bonavista Peninsula
– Clarenville & vicinity
A tropical storm watch means that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds near 65 km/h or more) are possible over parts of the region within 36 hours.
By nature, a tropical storm also implies the threat of local flooding from heavy rainfall – consult your local area forecast for possible rainfall warnings.
—
It is becoming increasingly likely that areas of eastern Newfoundland, and particularly the Avalon Peninsula, will be subject to a period of near hurricane-force wind speeds Friday night (120 km/h). It is now time to prepare for the arrival of Hurricane Larry.
