Police are investigating what appears to be a hunting accident in the area of bay bull big pond that has left a 49-year-old man dead.

There are few details available about what happened. Two men had gone into the woods hunting together. Shortly after 9 a.m. there was a call reporting that one had been shot near the water treatment plant in Goulds.

The St. John’s Regional Fire Department, eastern health responded to the initial call as did the RNC and the Rovers. Gravel roads in the area were covered in ice and snow, preventing first responders from accessing the site. Robert E. Howlett Memorial Drive, also known as the Goulds Bypass Road was closed for most of the day.

A helicopter was needed to access the site. First responders were flown into the woods, where they pronounced the man dead at the scene. Family members have been notified, but his name has not been released. The helicopter continued throughout the day transporting investigators in and out of the woods.