Hunters and anglers in the province want to donate some of their wild game meat to food banks, but the process isn’t so easy with special licences needed. NTV’s Heather Gillis reports.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.