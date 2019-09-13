Hundreds of hockey fans were in the town of Paradise bright and early this morning, hoping to take in one of the Toronto Maple Leafs practices as a part of their training camp.

Players and staff will be practicing and training in the metro region for the next several days before hosting a pre-season game against the Ottawa Senators Tuesday night at Mile One Center.

Fans can expect to see some of the leafs star players in town, including Auston Matthews and William Nylander.