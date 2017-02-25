Hundreds gather for Coldest Night of the Year walk

Over 400 people gathered on New Gower Street in St. John’s Saturday to walk in Choices for Youth’s fourth annual Coldest Night of the Year walk.

With the event’s largest turnout to date, the organization blew past the goal of $35,000 raised with the money going towards their outreach and youth engagement centre.

“People want to give back to their community,” event organizer Mica McCurdy said. “We work with a thousand young people a year and the more people get to know Choices for Youth, the more they know the money goes right back to supporting some of the most vulnerable people in out community.”

The walk acts as a fundraiser and aims to raise awareness about at-risk and homeless youth in the community.

McCurdy says that 30 per cent of homeless people in St. John’s are between the ages 16 and 24, which is 10 percent higher than the national average.