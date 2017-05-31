The RNC Major Crime Unit is investigating the discovery of human remains in the Mount Scio Road Area of St. John’s. Police say they received a report just before 9:00 p.m. last night that someone had found what appeared to be human remains. Due to the location of the discovery and with darkness falling, the scene was held overnight by officers and the investigation continues today with a walking trail and field off of O’Brien’s Farm Road closed to the public. A police dog has been brought in to assist with the search. Police say they don’t know who the person is or the circumstances surrounding their death. They also say they don’t know how long they had been there. Investigators are working closely with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the identity and cause of death. Police are asking anyone who has any information pertaining to this discovery is asked to contact the RNC at 729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).