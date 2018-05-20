Human remains were found Friday in an area near the Bay D’Espoir Highway about five kilometres south of the Trans-Canada Highway.

The RCMP’s Forensic Identification section is examining the scene. The investigation will be done in conjunction with the Chief Medical Examniner.

Police have not ruled out foul play, but they have not confirmed it, either. The person’s identity, once confirmed, won’t be released until next of kin are notified.

A Grand Falls-Windsor man and his 18-year-old son discovered the remains near their cabin off the highway Friday night. The skeletal remains were found in an area that Terry Ward had visited just a few years ago, and personal property was also recovered from the scene. The Ward family is upset by the discovery.