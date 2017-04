Hopefully you fueled up on Wednesday, as of Thursday morning the price of gas is up by a whopping 7 cents a litre. Diesel also increases substantially, with prices on the Island going up 3.5 cents a litre while in Labrador, diesel is up 2.9 cents. Other fuels will also see price increases, with furnace oil up about 3.43 cents, stove oil up 2.39 cents, and propane increasing by 2.5 cents a litre.