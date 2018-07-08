The City of St. John’s has released a new video demonstrating how to navigate the Rawlins Cross intersection when it turns into a roundabout as part of a pilot project.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.