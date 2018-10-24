The House of Assembly voted Wednesday for the Privileges and Elections Committee conduct an investigation into whether independent MHA Dale Kirby is in contempt for releasing reports on harassment allegations before they were tabled. The reports were written by Bruce Chaulk, the commissioner for legislative standards. He says workplace harassment experts Rubin Thomlinson conducted the interviews. But Chaulk says he had no authority to ensure the reports stayed private because not everyone involved would sign guarantees of confidentiality. NTV’s Heather Gillis reports.

-Advertisement-