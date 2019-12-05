MHAs voted unanimously Wednesday in support of forming a select committee on democratic reform.

The motion was introduced by NDP leader Alison Coffin and seconded by PC leader Ches Crosbie, but it also earned the support of Liberals and independents. Coffin proposed a committee that would not be controlled by the government, but would instead include two Liberals, two Tories, two New Democrats and one independent.

The motion read: “Be it resolved that this House urge government to disband government’s All-Party Committee on Democratic Reform,” and “be it further resolved that this House establish a Select Committee on Democratic Reform, with a mandate to review and make recommendations on: voting systems and methods; voting age; funding of political parties; the role of third party groups in election campaigns; timing/date of elections; and other items at the Committee’s discretion.”

Coffin was pleased with the result.

“I am delighted that my fellow MHAs voted unanimously to support our call to change the government’s committee on democratic reform to a Select Committee of the House,” she said in a statement. “The people of our province often tell me that our democratic system is not working, and that it must be fixed. This Private Member’s Motion will fix a problem created by government when they had a majority in the House and created an All-Party Committee on Democratic Reform. That committee was biased in favour of the Liberal government.

“Democratic reform must be democratic. This is why we are proposing the Select Committee with more balanced representation of parties and a role for Independent members.”

Coffin says that a Select Committee of the House is struck by and will report directly to the House, not to a government minister’s department. She says this structure is key to ensuring the process is truly non-partisan.

“The people of the province want to see all of us work together to reform how we populate this House, how the House functions, and how people participate in democracy,” said Coffin. “This is an important moment to show how the NDP Caucus can put pressure on government to ensure its work is done with the best interests of the people top of mind.”