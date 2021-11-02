The House of Assembly passed a resolution Monday evening requiring all MHAs to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 unless they get a medical exemption.

The new policy mirrors the one adopted for the public service. MHAs must have two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine by Dec. 17, unless they obtain an exemption for medically-supported reasons.

MHAs were not covered by the public service policy because of parliamentary privilege. Only the House of Assembly itself can mandate that elected members get vaccinated.