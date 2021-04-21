The House of Assembly voted Wednesday to freeze MHA salaries at $95,000 a year. MHAs were due for a six per cent wage hike because of a formula that ties their compensation to public sector union contracts. But the government decided that was inappropriate given the province’s fiscal state, so the formula will be repealed and an independent committee will come up with a new one. The opposition parties supported the bill, but criticized the Liberals for injecting politics into what is supposed to be an independent process.