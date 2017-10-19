The House of Assembly passed new special ballot rules Thursday evening to replace old rules that were ruled unconstitutional.

Bill 14 passed unanimously after the Liberals agreed to a number of amendments. The length of election campaigns will be extended to a minimum of 28 days and a maximum of 35 days, and all special ballot kits will include a list of candidates.

The most contentious change involved nomination deadlines. Bill 14 initially proposed a five-day window for candidates to be nominated. The Liberals agreed to extend the window to eight days, but the Tories and NDP fought for a 10-day window. In the end, the eight-day nomination deadline was approved.

Bill 14’s most consequential provision is that special ballots can no longer be cast until after all candidates are nominated. Under the old rules, special ballots could be cast up to four weeks before an election was called. Last month, the Supreme Court ruled that provision violated Section 3 of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Elections Newfoundland and Labrador is still appealing the court ruling because other provinces allow special ballots to be cast after the writ drops but before nominations are closed. Other provincial elections offices are seeking clarity on that point.

Once Bill 14 is signed into law, Premier Dwight Ball will be able to call a by-election in Mount Pearl North. All parties have indicated they will seek broader reforms to the Elections Act when the House assembles a new committee on democratic reform.