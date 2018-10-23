The House of Assembly opens this afternoon to deal with the reports by the Commissioner of Legislative Standards. Eddie Joyce and Dale Kirby have been cleared of most allegations. However, they will be reprimanded for violating the member’s code of conduct. Memorial University political scientist Amanda Bittner says reports by commissioner Bruce Chaulk highlight a lot of bad behavior – even if most allegations don’t meet the commissioners standard for harassment.

