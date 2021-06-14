The House of Assembly held an emergency debate on the future of the Terra Nova project Monday morning. Premier Andrew Furey argued the government can’t afford to bet and lose on a buying a risky equity stake in the project. The Tories called on the government and oil companies to waive a non-disclosure agreement so more information can be made public. The NDP say the focus needs to be on a “just transition” to help workers adapt to the green economy. NTV’s Michael Connors reports.