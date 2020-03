A family of seven has been displaced by a fire that destroyed their home in fishing village of Lourdes, on the west coast of Newfoundland and Labrador about 45 kilometres northwest of Stephenville.

Canadian Red Cross volunteers have assisted the couple and five children with emergency lodging and purchases of clothing, food and some other basics.

The family was not home at the time so there were no injuries from the fire Sunday evening on Clam Bank Cove Road.