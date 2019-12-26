Firefighters were alerted to the fire by two people walking home on Avery Place. When first crews arrived at the hotel on Park Avenue, there was nothing visible. A closer inspection resulted in the discovery of heavy smoke coming from a broken window at the rear of the building. Firefighters forced their way inside, located the fire in a room off the kitchen and quickly brought the blaze under control. The last guest checked out of the hotel yesterday morning and the building has been locked since 10:00 a.m. Christmas Eve. The fire has resulted in significant smoke damage throughout. It was so hot inside the building that the plastic cover on the light fixtures melted. There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

-Advertisement- [cm_ad_changer group_id="1" linked_banner="1"]