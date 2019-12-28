Firefighters were called to Hotel Mount Pearl around 5:00 a.m. Saturday morning. 911 had received multiple calls reporting a fire at the Park Avenue Hotel.

When firefighters first arrived they were met by heavy flames. It was deemed too dangerous to enter the building, so the decision was made to go offensive in attempt to keep the fire at bay.

Dozens of firefighters have been on the scene for hours, battling cold temperatures and icy conditions. Sanders from the City of Mount Pearl were brought in to make it safer for firefighters to get around. Roads in the area are closed.

This is the second time in less than a week that firefighters have been called to the same building. Late Christmas Day, they dealt with a fire in the kitchen area.

The hotel is closed following the Christmas Day fire and there were no guests at the property. The cause of the fire will be under investigation.