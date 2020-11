Police have charged a 19-year-old Hopedale with second-degree murder for the death of a 44-year-old man in July.

Daniel Onalik of Hopedale was arrested and charged on Friday. The victim was violently assaulted on May 11 in Hopedale and died on July 23 as a result of the injuries he sustained in the assault.

Onalik appeared in court Friday and is being held in custody. His next court appearance is set for Nov. 17.