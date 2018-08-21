Hometown Hockey is coming to Mount Pearl. In November, Ron MacLean will take the travelling Sportsnet show to the east coast, and minor hockey players couldn’t be more excited. NTV’s Leila Beaudoin reports.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.