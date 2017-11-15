The last time Carl English played basketball in his home province was 1999. But the hero of Patrick’s Cove officially became a member of the St. John’s Edge on Wednesday. NTV’s Kelly-Anne Roberts reports.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.