Home of sad memories demolished

For 10 months it has stood as a stark reminder of a horrific tragedy.

The house where five-year-old Quinn Butt died has been a painful memory for residents of Carbonear, and on Wednesday they got their wish to have it removed.

The home has been a scar both on the landscape of Hayden Heights and the minds and hearts of residents of Carbonear. Fire gutted the house with the body of Quinn inside. Early this morning that home was knocked to the ground.

It was April when Quinn Butt died and the house set afire. Her father, Trent Butt, has been charged with first-degree murder. The courts are dealing with that case, but residents of Carbonear wanted the town council to deal with the terrible reminder of what happened.

Many of the people who live around the home say the house brought back difficult memories of the night Quinn Butt was killed.

The town found itself in a difficult situation and only recently could order the demolition. The town’s mayor says he doesn’t think anything will ever be built there again, but he adds a park would be nice in Quinn’s honour.