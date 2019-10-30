The Crown has been forced to drop home invasion charges against a man and woman after witnesses could not be found.

James Purcell, 39, and April Warford, 29, were arrested in July after police were called to a home on the main road in Kilbride. An armed man and woman reportedly forced their way inside.

Purcell and Warford were expected to stand trial this week, but charges were dismissed after the court heard that witnesses in the case could not be found. Warford left court a free woman, while Purcell pleaded guilty to breaching a court order and was sentenced to 30 days time served. He had been in custody since the incident.

Purcell still has outstanding matters set for later this year. In 2011, he was sentenced to more than seven years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter in Ontario. It involved the death of his son, a three-year-old boy, two years earlier.