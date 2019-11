Firefighters from Goulds, along with members if the St. John’s Regional Fire Department, made quick work of a fire at a house on Forest Pond Road tonight. The fire appears to have been accidental, possibly electrical in nature, and appears to have burned through the rear of the home. There were no injuries. Water to fight the fire had to be pumped from a nearby pond due to the lack of fire hydrants in the area.

-Advertisement- [cm_ad_changer group_id="1" linked_banner="1"]