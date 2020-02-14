A 10-day old strike in the town of Holyrood has come to an end, and workers with the town are now back on the job.

A deal was reached yesterday; more than a dozen unionized workers represented by CUPE were locked out just over a week ago after voting to strike.

The strike vote came after talks broke down between the town and the union. The workers handle all aspect of town services, from office staff to outside workers.

According to the town, the new contract is for three years and will see workers receive a six and a half per cent wage increase. The town says this is both fair and affordable, and won’t result in any tax increases for resident.

When negotiations broke down the union was looking for nine percent, saying it was needed to bring their salaries in line with others communities in the area.