Holyrood RCMP are investigating a theft from the Holyrood Orangestore, and hoping to identify two men.

On December 2 at approximately 9 pm, police received a complaint of a theft from the store, where several bottles of alcohol were stolen.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two men leaving the business in a sedan-style vehicle – possibly red or wine in color.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Holyrood RCMP at 229-3892.