Holyrood RCMP are responding to a report of a drive by shooting that happened at approximately 4 a.m. Friday.

Shortly after 11:30 a.m., police were informed of the incident that happened hours earlier. Shots were fired at the door and windows of a duplex located on the Conception Bay Highway in Avondale. A vehicle of an unknown make or model, pulled into the driveway, delivered the rounds and departed. No one was injured during the incident.

Based on the investigation, officers feel this incident was not a random act. Holyrood RCMP are on the scene with RCMP Police Dog Services. RCMP Forensic Identification Services have been engaged.

The investigation is continuing.

Police ask residents in the area to check any available surveillance footage and to report any suspicious activity.