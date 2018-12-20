Ottawa and the province announced $250,000 Thursday to help Holyrood become a hub for marine study and cold water ocean technology. NTV’s Gerri Lynn Mackey reports.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.