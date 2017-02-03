Holyrood couple wins Set for Life lottery

Two new Set for Life winners from Newfoundland and Labrador were announced Friday by the Atlantic Lottery Corp.

Amanda Taylor and Ken Paul scratched the ticket at a Canadian Tire Gas Bar in Kelligrews. The couple from Holyrood say they haven’t decided if they’re going to take the lump sum or monthly payments.

Amanda has been on a lucky streak, winning $60 earlier the same week on a lottery ticket. The two plan to take their family to Disney World and say they look forward to being mortgage-free. They’re the seventh Set For Life winners in in this province in the last 12 months.