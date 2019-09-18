Holly Dwyer was the clear winner of Tuesday night’s municipal by-election in Grand Falls-Windsor, but there were some tense moments during the race with nine candidates running.

Mayor Barry Manuel says council was forced to work closely with the Department of Municipal Affairs during the entire campaign. That was after candidate Terry O’Halligan began engaging with town staff on the job. The interactions resulted in complaints from employees and confrontations with administration. The town found itself balancing election rules with ensuring the well-being of the employees throughout the campaign. The town dealt with the allegations internally.

O’Halligan finished fifth out of the nine candidates.