Hockey NL has suspended all sanctioned hockey in the Eastern Health Authority Region until further notice, effective immediately.
This includes programming in the Tri Pen Region, which would cover all programming Clarenville East.
This temporary pause includes practices, games or any member sanctioned off ice events.
Sanctioned on-ice activities in all other areas of Newfoundland and Labrador are permitted to continue as scheduled.
