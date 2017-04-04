Hockey N.L. says it can’t overturn Herder final’s phantom goal

It’s the phantom goal that has made hockey highlights all over Canada, and was best captured by NTV reporter Ryan Harding.

The third-period goal proved to be the winner, lifting the Harbour Grace CeeBee Stars to a dramatic 4-3 win over the Clarenville Caribous in the fifth and deciding game of the Herder Memorial Trophy final.

Today, days after that controversial Herder clinching-goal, Hockey Newfoundland issued a statement.

The organization overseeing the game in this province contends the goal should never have counted but says there’s nothing they can do at this point.

In a statement released this afternoon, Hockey NL said it can not overturn the in-game decision of the referee, noting these calls rest with the officials on the ice.

The Clarenville Caribous have filed a protest against the result, but Hockey NL says protests can not overturn a judgment call on the ice.

With the win, the CeeBees now earn the right to represent the province at next year’s Allan Cup.