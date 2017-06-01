Correctional officers have been told they can no longer wear a beard at work.

With 21 overdoses in the metro region in recent weeks, with multiple coming from inside of the penitentiary, the risk of fentanyl has increased to the point where officers must wear a special mask when doing routine duties such as opening mail and searching inmates. That mask cannot be worn on an individual with facial hair.

In turn, the correctional officers have teamed up with Young Adult Cancer Canada (YACC) and have shaved their beards to raise money for the charity.

“It could’ve been a negative experience for the men who like their facial hair,” admitted assistant super intended Diana Gibbons. “But it was nothing but positive once they saw the opportunity for this feel good experience.”

The officers’ province-wide fundraised enough money to send a young adult to one of YACC’s weekend retreats like the one being held in St. John’s this weekend.

“These young adults experience a lot of highs and lows,” said YACC’s founder Geoff Eaton. “Those highs and lows are a lot more powerful and manageable when you’re surrounded by a community that gets what you’re going though.”

About 100 young adults with cancer arrived in St. John’s today, free of charge, for the organizations largest retreat to date.